The current price for Friesian bull calves is over three times what it was at the beginning of March last year.

The current price for Friesian bull calves is quadruple what it was at the beginning of March last year. Over the past weeks, Friesian bull calves aged three to six weeks old sold for an average price of €184/head, while those from 10 to 20 days of age made €154/head.

This is an increase of €41/head and €38/head respectively compared to the week before.

That is according to the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) calf price summary of calves traded at marts across the country up to 9 March.

For the same period in 2024, younger Friesian bull calves traded for an average price of €37/head while those aged three to six weeks averaged €46/head.

It’s to be seen what, if any, impact the news that Stena Line will be making changes to its livestock carrying capacity on the Rosslare to Cherbourg route will have.

It had a marginal impact on trade earlier this week.

Kilmallock Mart manager Shane Egan said: “It didn’t affect trade for Monday’s sale. There are a few concerns alright, mainly for the lighter type calves, they might see a price drop, but we’ve a lot more farmers buying calves, so I don’t expect it to be significant.”

He added that farmers who wouldn’t have reared calves are considering it now given the increased price of store cattle.

“Many who never reared calves are saying they’ll try a few this year and I think that is reflected in the price of calves.”