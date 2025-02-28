Throughput has been boosted by more farmers opting to market slaughter-fit cattle live. \ Patrick Browne

The latest data published by the Department of Agriculture shows mart throughput recorded at 88,791 head in January 2025.

This equates to a reduction of 7,141 head - or 7.4% - on January 2024 levels.

The number of animals sold in marts fell by a smaller figure of 5,465 head, with the number of animals unsold in January 2025 recorded at just 1.9% compared with 2.5% in 2024.

Marts in Munster remain the busiest, handling 43,872 head - or 49.4% - of total throughput.

This was followed by marts in Leinster accounting for 22,939 head - or 26.3% - of throughput, while marts in Connacht handled 13,673 head - or 15.4% - of throughput.

Marts in the three Ulster counties of Cavan, Donegal and Monaghan handled the remaining 9.4% of throughput.

Busier February

While January was a marginally quieter month, reports indicate sales in February have been much more active, with record prices encouraging more farmers to market finished cattle live, while a vibrant weanling trade is attracting strong numbers.

Mart throughput is expected to have increased by 75% to 80% in February before reaching peak spring throughput in March and April.

It is forecast that throughput could be 4% to 5% lower in 2025 based on a smaller cattle herd. But the high value of livestock means that marts are handling record levels of turnover on a weekly basis.

Farm-to-farm movements

Farm-to-farm movements fell by a greater percentage of 8.5% and at 71,469 head were 6,104 head lower than in January 2024.

The trends in movements were broadly the same as with mart throughput. Some 43% of movements occurred in Munster, with 33% in Leinster, 13.5% in Connacht and 10.3% in Ulster. Movements are based on the province in which the seller is based.