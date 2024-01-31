The mart closed in 2018, but had been known for its midweek cattle sales.

A public meeting has been called this week to hear of plans drafted to reopen Mountrath Co-operative Livestock Mart and resume trading after five years of closure.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, Ken Holmes, who is involved in the efforts to reopen the Co Laois mart, stated that a business plan has been drawn up to help get the mart back operating.

All shareholders, local businesses and any other interested parties have been invited to attend the information meeting, which will be held at Bloom HQ, Patrick St, Mountrath, on Thursday at 8pm.

The co-operatively owned mart closed its doors at the end of 2018 following 51 years of trading. The mart had been known for its cattle sales held on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

At the time, mart management had cited rising operating costs and a downturn in the number of cattle passing through the ring as being among the reasons for closing up.

Efforts by those involved in the mart to reopen have been ongoing since 2019.

