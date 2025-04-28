Sales in Portumna Co-Operative Livestock Mart in Co Galway have been cancelled this week. The mart was due to hold a calf and weanling sale on Monday evening 28 April and a cattle sale on Wednesday 30 April but issued correspondence to customers on Monday morning informing them that the sales were cancelled.
A spokesperson for the mart said: “There will be no sales held this week in the mart but we hope to be back up and running in a week or two."
Sales in Portumna Co-Operative Livestock Mart in Co Galway have been cancelled this week. The mart was due to hold a calf and weanling sale on Monday evening 28 April and a cattle sale on Wednesday 30 April but issued correspondence to customers on Monday morning informing them that the sales were cancelled.
A spokesperson for the mart said: “There will be no sales held this week in the mart but we hope to be back up and running in a week or two."
SHARING OPTIONS: