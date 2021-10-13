This 595kg Limousin heifer sold for the top price of €5,000 (€8.40/kg). \ Tricia Kennedy

Anthony Hyland and Ronan Flanagan of the Park and Na Cru farms hosted a special sale of elite maiden heifers in Tullamore Mart last Saturday.

The sale had 55 heifers sourced from all over Ireland and were scanned suitable for breeding.

This 590kg Blue heifer sold for €3,600 (€6.10/kg). \ Tricia Kennedy

All heifers being export-tested meant strong northern buyers helped boast average to €2,158, with all animals finding new homes,

Prices on the day started at €1,450 and rose as high as €5,000.

This 625kg Blue heifer sold for €4,250 (€6.80/kg). \ Tricia Kennedy

In total, eight of the lots sold made €3,000 or more, with a further 19 selling between €2,000 and €2,999.

Leading the prices at €5,000 was a red roan Limousin heifer sired by the well-known bull Milbrook Dartangan.

This 565kg Limousin heifer sold for €3,050 (€5.40/kg). \ Tricia Kennedy

Halter trained for future showing, she is out of an Ardlea Dan-bred cow that goes back to a Blue. This July 2019-born heifer weighed 595kg and was one of eight lots which went across the border.

This 560kg Limousin heifer sold for €3,150 (€3.10/kg). \ Tricia Kennedy

A further three lots also exceeded the €6/kg mark, with two of these again heading north. This will likely not be the only day out for many of these heifers, as some will no doubt be offered for sale again as in-calf heifers.