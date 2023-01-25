This Charolais-cross heifer born April 2022 and weighing 335kg sold for €1,080 (€3.22/kg).

Saturday’s sale saw a large entry of over 630 cattle across four rings in Ballybay Mart. These numbers were inclusive of 230 dry cows and just shy of 100 calves.

Good-quality cattle in all four rings meant that demand was high, which was reflected for all classes of cattle on the day.

In the cow ring, Friesian cows averaged €1.95/kg to €2.05/kg, while one Aberdeen Angus cow weighing 1,000kg sold for €2,460 (€2.64/kg).

There was strong demand in the bullock ring, with continental bullocks typically selling from €2.90/kg to €3.15/kg, while the traditional Angus types averaged €2.70/kg and Belgian Blue-cross bullocks averaged €2.80/kg.

In the heifer ring, traditional breeds sold very well, with Angus heifers selling in the range of €2.23/kg to €2.78/kg, while Hereford heifers averaged at the €2.60/kg mark.

Charolais heifers also sold very well, securing prices in the range of €2.79/kg to €3.00/kg.

There were 96 calves entered on the day, with a 100% clearance rate aided by strong farmer activity at the ringside.

The calves peaked at €450 for a Belgian Blue-cross calf, with the majority of the continental calves selling between €270 and €450.

The Friesian bull calves on the day generally averaged €50, with the better-quality types making up to €150.

In pictures

This Limousin-cross heifer born April 2020 and weighing 655kg sold for €2,110 (€3.22/kg).

This Limousin-cross weanling bull born June 2022 and weighing 255kg sold for €900 (€3.52/kg).

This Limousin-cross weanling bull born May 2022 and weighing 375kg sold for €1,300 (€3.46/kg).

This Charolais-cross heifer born January 2021 and weighing 600kg sold for €1,800 (€3.00/kg).

This Limousin-cross bullock born May 2021 and weighing 450kg sold for €1,490 (€3.31/kg).

This Limouson-cross heifer born May 2021 and weighing 475kg sold for €1,510 (€3.18/kg).

This Limousin-cross cow cow born February 2014 and weighing 715kg sold for €2,000 (€2.79/kg).