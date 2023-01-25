Saturday’s sale saw a large entry of over 630 cattle across four rings in Ballybay Mart. These numbers were inclusive of 230 dry cows and just shy of 100 calves.
Good-quality cattle in all four rings meant that demand was high, which was reflected for all classes of cattle on the day.
In the cow ring, Friesian cows averaged €1.95/kg to €2.05/kg, while one Aberdeen Angus cow weighing 1,000kg sold for €2,460 (€2.64/kg).
There was strong demand in the bullock ring, with continental bullocks typically selling from €2.90/kg to €3.15/kg, while the traditional Angus types averaged €2.70/kg and Belgian Blue-cross bullocks averaged €2.80/kg.
In the heifer ring, traditional breeds sold very well, with Angus heifers selling in the range of €2.23/kg to €2.78/kg, while Hereford heifers averaged at the €2.60/kg mark.
Charolais heifers also sold very well, securing prices in the range of €2.79/kg to €3.00/kg.
There were 96 calves entered on the day, with a 100% clearance rate aided by strong farmer activity at the ringside.
The calves peaked at €450 for a Belgian Blue-cross calf, with the majority of the continental calves selling between €270 and €450.
The Friesian bull calves on the day generally averaged €50, with the better-quality types making up to €150.
