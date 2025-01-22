This 2018-born Charolais-cross cow due to calve in spring 2025 sold for €3,500.

Ballybay Mart had a big entry of cattle at its general cattle sale last Saturday, with 150 bullocks and over 100 heifers included in the sale.

There was also over 180 cull cows, along with a special sale of 30 in-calf suckler cows.

Bull weanlings saw a top call of €1,000 for a Blonde d’Aquitaine-cross weighing 215kg. Another Limousin-cross bull weanling weighing 335kg sold for €1,430.

In the bullock ring, a 655kg Charolais-cross bullock sold for €2,460. Another Simmental-cross bullock weighing 410kg sold for €1,520.

In the heifer ring, a 280kg Limousin-cross heifer sold for €1,220, with a Charolais-cross heifer weighing 605kg selling for €2,170.

In the cull cow ring, prices were up on last week, with a top call for a Blonde d’Aquitaine cow weighing 700kg selling for €2,640 (€3.77/kg).

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, mart manager Jimmy Reilly said: “We had unbelievable demand for sucklers in the sale, with farmers actively seeking genuine spring calvers.

“A local dispersal was held as part of the sale and that saw a top price of €3,650. We’re seeing good demand for weanlings and we had a few enquiries from farmers looking to see weanlings earlier, so we are starting our weanling sales on Friday 24 January 6.30pm. Our next dairy sale takes place on Wednesday 5 February.”

In pictures

This 2022-born Hereford-cross in-calf heifer sold for €3,120.

This 2019-born Charolais-cross suckler cow due to calve in spring 2025 sold for €3,150.

This 2021-born Charolais-cross suckler cow due to calve in spring 2025 sold for €3,650.

This 2019-born Charolais cow is due to calve in spring and sold for €2,950.