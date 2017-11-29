CAP 2020: marking out a new vision
By Patrick Donohoe on 30 November 2017
The EU Agriculture Commissioner launched his vision of the next Common Agricultural Policy this week.
Please register or sign in to continue reading
More in News
By Amy Forde on 29 November 2017
By Amy Forde on 29 November 2017
Related Stories
By Contributor on 23 November 2017
By Pat O'Toole on 29 November 2017
By Patrick Donohoe on 29 November 2017
Huge labour savings, fully galvanised. Heavy duty construction...
Low bay fittings250w metal haloids9 fitting in totalAsk For Tony in ...
Farm fencing posts and strainers for sale, pressure treated to IS436 standard, a...
Top Quality chopped wheat straw in 8x4x2 bales www.strawchip.com...