Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 5 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Dairy Day speaker lineup announced
Register below to read FIVE Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

Dairy Day speaker lineup announced

By on
With less than a month to go before Dairy Day in Punchestown, Co Kildare on 23 November, Jack Kennedy and Aidan Brennan profile some of the speakers at the event
With less than a month to go before Dairy Day in Punchestown, Co Kildare on 23 November, Jack Kennedy and Aidan Brennan profile some of the speakers at the event

Please register or sign in to continue reading

More in Dairy
Member
Who is the new CEO at Carbery Group?
News
Who is the new CEO at Carbery Group?
By Eoin Lowry on 25 October 2017
Member
New culling tool launched
News
New culling tool launched
By Jack Kennedy on 25 October 2017
Member
Storms hit October milk prices by €20m
News
Storms hit October milk prices by €20m
By Jack Kennedy on 25 October 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Member
Safety key for tidy machinery shed
Buildings
Safety key for tidy machinery shed
By William Conlon on 23 October 2017
Member
Dairy markets: markets in retreat as supply rebounds
Markets
Dairy markets: markets in retreat as supply rebounds
By Lorcan Allen on 25 October 2017
Member
Global report - stories from around the world
Global Trade
Global report - stories from around the world
By Lorcan Allen on 23 October 2017
TEAGLE STRAW CHOPPER
TOMAHAWK 404GOOD STAIGHT CHOPPERCLL SALES 087 1472154VAT Inclusive: No...
View ad
ABBEY 1600 TANKER
VERY CLEAN TANKERPAINT WORK AS NEWFARMERS MACHINEYEAR 20081600 L...
View ad
ABBE 2100 TANKER
RESEASED WHEELSGOOD TYRESVERY CLEAN TANKERREAR AND SIDE FILLYEAR...
View ad
ABBEY 1600 TANKER
ABBEY 1600 TANKERGOOD PAINT WORKSIDE AND REAR FILLGOOD TYRES€3...
View ad
ABBEY 3000 TANKER
ABBEY TANKER 3000 GALLONPAINT WORK IS AS NEWSTEERING AXLETWIN AXLE...
View ad

Place ad