Two dairy workers are required, with one of the vacancies advertised as a farm manager role on a medium-sized dairy unit. / Donal O' Leary

Dairy worker

A position has opened for a worker on a dairy farm in Co Laois.

Applicants must have the ability to work on their own initiative and a competitive salary will be provided on a rate based on prior dairying experience.

Good facilities are also available for the hired worker.

For more information, click here.

Farm manager

A medium-sized dairy unit requires a manager in Co Tipperary.

The manager will take responsibility for the dairy farm, which has excellent facilities and equipment.

The farm is based in the Nenagh area of the county.

To apply, click here.

Parts store

Two job opportunities have opened in Co Cork, one for an experienced store worker and another for a trainee role in the same parts store.

Computer literacy and a full driver’s licence are required for both roles.

The work will involve purchasing parts and managing customer queries.

The ability to work as part of a team is essential.

To find out more, click here.

Dairy operatives

Ongoing opportunities are available for skilled and experienced farm staff across the country in modern, well-managed dairy farms.

Some positions are also open for those with less farm experience but the right attitude.

Successful applicants will be supported by a team of regional managers.

To enquire about the roles currently available through Farm Solutions Ltd, click here.

Harvest driver

A hard-working, flexible tractor driver is required to join a harvest team in Suffolk, England, for summer 2021.

A driving license and some tractor experience is essential for the role.

The employer is a large tillage business growing potatoes, onions and combinable crops.

The duties of the worker will be varied to include the carting of crops, irrigation and assisting with general farm work.

Enthusiasm and a positive attitude have been as important to the employer.

Additional training will be provided to the right candidate.

The starting and finishing dates will be flexible, but, ideally, the candidate would work from July until September.

To apply, click here.