Pictured at the launch of the Emerald Expo dairy show in Virginia, Co Cavan, last week were Laurance Feeny, CEO of the Irish Holstein Friesian Association; Richard Whelan, organising committee; Avril Taylor, chairperson of the Irish Holstein Friesian Association; Ciaran Keaney, FBD; Mary Gaynor, organising committee; and Michael Berkery, FBD trust.

The 13th Emerald Expo will take place on 26 April in the Virginia Show Centre in Co Cavan.

This year’s show is bigger and better than ever with 24 dairy classes being staged across a number of different dairy breeds. The day will kick off with three young handlers classes culminating in an Emerald Expo Handler Championship.

The final job for the day will be to crown the senior champion who will go home with the Emerald Expo perpetual trophy along with €1,000 in prize money. Speaking at the launch last Friday Richard Whelan, a Holstein Friesian breeder and one of the key drivers behind the show said: “The show is now the go-to event for breeders and spectators north and south of the border and kicks off our summer show season every year. I’d like to thank all our sponsors and especially the FBD trust, the title sponsor of the event.”

Mr Andrew Cope from the Huddlesford Holstein herd in Staffordshire, England, will judge Emerald Expo 2025. He comes with an impressive judging CV being a member of the Holstein UK National Judges panel and also a member of the European Holstein Federation recommended judges panel.