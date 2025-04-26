Ciaran Keaney of sponsor FBD, Richard Whelan, Show Director with Show Champion Coolroehouse Abbott Ann with Paul Murphy and Emma Behan, and with Show Judge Andrew Cope, at Emerald Expo 2025. /Tony Keane

The 2025 show season kicked off with a bang today, Saturday 26 April, in the Virginia show centre in Co Cavan with the annual Emerald Expo show of dairy cattle.

Exhibitors travelled from all over Ireland to show cattle at this year's event. Many, including the judge, commented on the quality of cattle in each class. Taking on the day’s judging duties was Andrew Cope, from the renowned Huddlesford herd in Staffordshire.

No stranger to the show ring, Andrew claimed the Supreme Champion title three times at the Royal Show in Stoneleigh. Andrew is a member of the UK judges' panel, the European judges' panel and the Brown Swiss UK panel and has judged at shows all across Europe.

He has his work cut out for him today but went about his job in a calm and measured way during the marathon judging session.

Change of scene today….Coloured breed championship being judged here at Emerald Expo show in Virginia, Co. Cavan. Fleckveighs in the line up for the first time ever at Emerald Expo. Great buzz around the ring and great stock competing. @farmersjournal @FJ_Pedigree pic.twitter.com/zkGQYBatKt — Adam Woods (@ajwwoods) April 26, 2025

Sole entry

The championship was awarded to Paul Murphy and Emma Behan for their sole entry in the show, Coolroehouse Abbott Ann.

The 2021-born cow caught the eye of the judge in the four-year-old Holstein Friesian cow in milk, born between 1 July 2020 and 30 June 2021.

The January 2021-born cow is sired by Willsbro Abbott out of the dam Coolroehouse Diamond Ann and was bred by Ursula Forrest.

Ciaran Keaney of sponsor FBD, with Paul Murphy and Emma Behan, with the champion cow, at Emerald Expo 2025. /Tony Keane

The reserve overall championship went to Alan and Leanne Paul’s November 2021-born Slatbogie Doral All Rich Red.

This cow was sired by St Gen Doral Red and out of Panda Strike it Rich Red. She also picked up the exhibitor bred champion award along with the red and white championship.

Honourable mention went to Damm Impression Beth from G and D Simpson.

The November 2020-born cow is sired by Monument Impression and out of Damm Octane Beth. This cow also picked up the best udder in show award.

For a full list of results and more show photos see next week’s pedigree section of the Irish Farmers Journal.