Feed

With little to no rain in the long range forecast, soil moisture deficits are likely to start affecting growth rates to a greater degree over the coming weeks.

It’s very regional, and some areas are already feeling the effects of dry soils while others are still dealing with wet soils.

Average grass growth rates are still in the 50kg/ha/day mark, which is about 20kg to 30kg behind normal but is still a manageable growth rate.

Temperatures aren’t forecast to get very high, so evapotranspiration shouldn’t be too high. This is important, because it means we are unlikely to lose grass by it withering away and instead are going to go into a period of low growth.

It’s an important distinction, because if grass was going to wither away I’d be saying let the cover run down by grazing away. Instead of doing that, I think the best policy is to keep the rotation length at 21 to 23 days and put in supplement to maintain that.

Winter feed stocks are generally low, and the advice has always been not to eat into winter feed during the summer, which is sensible. Therefore, ring fence what is needed for the winter – whether that’s silage in the pit or growing second cut.

Make out a feed plan based on what is available. Straights such as soya hulls or palm kernel can be fed in addition to dairy nuts.

If silage can be purchased locally it will probably work out cheaper than straights, but cow response will depend on quality. Where a silage and grass deficit is likely, offloading non-performing cows could be the best option.

Replacements

Recent warm weather was the warning sign to look out for flies on maiden heifers and dry cows. Flies can cause summer mastitis and lead to blind quarters in heifers, so now is the time to give pour-on or other treatments to keep flies away.

At this stage, any heifer served now won’t be calving until early April, which is late for heifers. The market for in-calf heifers has been poor in recent years and is worse for late calving heifers.

Any heifer not in calf now could be sold or fattened off for beef. Aftergrass should be coming available soon for calves. Now is a good time to separate lighter calves and give them preferential treatment.

Meal can be reduced to little or nothing to the calves that are on-target once they are getting good grass. From now on calves will be eating more and more grass, so the quality of that feed becomes more important.

Use stripwires and move them every couple of days. Watch out for signs of worms in calves and treat accordingly. The longer the time before the first treatment the better, as it should mean fewer overall treatments.

Grassland winner

The open day on the winner of the Sustainable Grassland Farmer of the Year competition takes place in Longford on Friday 28 June. The event is being held on Patrick O’Neill’s farm in Mostrim starting at 11am.

The Eircode to the farm is N39 Y899. There are a series of other farm walks as part of the competition taking place over the coming months also, so keep an eye out for them too.