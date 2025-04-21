Mycoplasma bovis is a cattle disease that can cause serious and multiple health challenges for affected animals.

In dairy stock, the symptoms can vary from mastitis, lameness, inflammation of joints and respiratory problems.

While clinical outbreaks of the disease are not that common, some animal health experts say that the disease is present in many herds nationally.

A 2024 study found that between 38% and 65% of Irish dairy herds have been infected with mycoplasma bovis. However, most of these infected herds don’t display clinical symptoms.

The bacterial pathogens causing mycoplasma don’t have a cell wall like most other bacteria, so traditional antibiotics have been rendered ineffective in dealing with mycoplasma.

Vaccine

A new modified live vaccine has now been launched on the Irish market by Zoetis. The vaccine protects animals against the clinical symptoms of mycoplasma bovis.

According to Kieran O’Mahony from Zoetis, the Protivity vaccine is the first time a live vaccine is available in Ireland and it follows on from the successful introduction of the vaccine in the United States in 2022 and France in 2023.

“Modified-live vaccines cause a different immune response to M bovis compared with killed vaccines or natural infection. Studies have shown that the use of a modified-live vaccine elicits a strong cell-mediated immunity. This achieves robust clinical protection,” he says.

Farmers that have has outbreaks of the disease in the past or feel they are at particular risk should contact their vet to discuss their options.