There has been a lot of movement in the league for March, as all of the out-of-season supports have been cut. So while only some co-ops cut base price, when these other payments are removed the real milk price was down for all suppliers.

This means that Tirlán and Dairygold, which were in division one for February, are now back to division two for March. The four west Cork co-ops are once again top of the league after a brief hiatus. These are headed up by Drinagh, followed by Lisavaird, and then Bandon and Barryroe in joint third position. Between the SCC bonus and the proportion of the sustainability payment that’s not conditional on buying protected urea from the co-op, there is €0.1744/kg MS on top of base price included in the milk league for the west Cork co-ops.

Also in division one for March is the notable inclusion of Kerry Dairy Ireland. It has been a long time since Kerry has been in division one on the league, so it is noteworthy, especially after all that has happened over the years and the rows over milk price. The real test for the new co-op and the board will come over the coming months, when supplies peak. Kerry pays a bonus for SCC, but unlike the west Cork co-ops, getting the full sustainability bonus is not dependent on buying protected urea from the co-op. Lakeland Dairies is the sole occupier of division three for March. The northern-based co-op has been in division three for each month of 2025, which is unusual given it paid the top price in 2024. At a price of €6.46/kg MS, the Lakeland price is well below the average price for March of €6.72/kg MS and even further behind the top price. Compared to Drinagh, the average Lakeland supplier will have a milk payment €1,742 less for March, which is substantial.

It’s a tightly packed bunch in division two, with not much between any of the runners. Of the bigger players, Aurivo leads the field, followed by Arrabawn then Tirlán and then Dairygold. The difference in milk payment between an Aurivo supplier and a Dairygold supplier for March is €140, so it shows how close it is within that middle division.

There is also a fair gap between division one and two, with around 20c/kg MS of a difference.