There are a spate of dairy jobs on offer this week. \ Donal O'Leary

Several dairy opportunities have arisen in Kilkenny, Cork and Laois, which would be suitable for individuals who have experience in the area and are keen to learn more about the industry.

Herdsperson - Kilkenny

Andrew Leeson is currently recruiting a dairy herdsperson for a full-time position on his farm outside Callan, Co Kilkenny. The farm is modern and well laid out and no specific qualifications are required.

Remuneration of €35,000 per year, along with a modern three-bedroom house located near the farm, is available, if required.

Farm assistant - Cork

William Moloney Ltd, Ballydorgan, Fermoy, Co Cork, is looking to recruit an experienced dairy farm assistant for its 475-dairy cow unit.

The farm has a 33-unit herringbone parlour. Duties include milking, quality control and general animal husbandry.

Tractor driving experience would be advantageous and a driving licence is required. The ideal candidate would have a minimum two years' experience in a similar role.

The remuneration on offer is €34,000 per year and the candidate is expected to work 39 hours per week.

Farm assistant - Cork

Garryduff Dairy Farm Ltd, Garryduff, Dungourney, Co Cork, wishes to recruit a dairy farm assistant for a modern 500-cow unit.

The farm has a 50-bail rotary and the successful candidate would ideally have three years' experience on a similar enterprise. Duties include milking, milk quality control and general animal husbandry.

A driving licence is essential and the remuneration offered is €34,000 per annum for a 39-hour week.

Dairy assistant - Laois

A dairy farm in Co Laois is recruiting a full-time farm assistant.

Duties will include milking, calf rearing, machinery operation and general farmyard maintenance. A full-time contract for a 39-hour week with a salary of €30,000 per year is offered. Accommodation is also provided on farm.

