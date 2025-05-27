“This expanded role is an important step in achieving that and we’re delighted to have someone with Paul’s experience to lead this,” Michael Harte said.

Dairygold has appointed its existing milk supply manager Paul O’Connell to the expanded role of milk supply and farm succession manager.

In this role, O’Connell will take on responsibility for developing programmes and strategies to address the succession challenge and to protect, maintain and grow the Dairygold milk pool into the future.

Dairygold said this appointment acknowledges the growing importance of engaging with farmers to keep land in dairy and was one of the key actions of the co-operative’s milk supplier census action plan.

O’Connell has worked for Dairygold for over 37 years and has been serving as milk supply manager since 2012.

Dairygold chief executive Michael Harte said the co-op will be proactive in preserving its “extremely valuable” milk pool.

“This expanded role is an important step in achieving that and we’re delighted to have someone with Paul’s experience to lead this,” he said.

“His knowledge of the business and strong relationships across our milk supplier base will see him play a critical role in building a resilient milk pool to futureproof the business.”

