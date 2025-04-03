Launching the River Blackwater Catchment Programme: Teagasc director Frank O'Mara, Billy Cronin, Dairygold head of member services, Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon, Dairygold CEO Michael Harte, Orlaith Tynan, Dairygold head of sustainability, Dairygold chair Pat Clancy, and Anthony Colman, LAWPRO, pictured on the Twomey family farm in the Blackwater Valley. \ Clare Keogh

A new water quality programme has been launched for the River Blackwater catchment area.

The three-year project, led by Dairygold, was launched by Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon on Thursday.

The programme will see the dairy processor work on a series of combined projects, actions and activities to engage farmers and processors and implement farm practices to improve water quality.

Some of the other partners for the programme include Teagasc and the Local Authority Water Programme (LAWPRO), as well as Dairy Industry Ireland, Meat Industry Ireland, Irish Grain Growers, ABP, Dawn Meats, Kepak, Kerry Co-op, North Cork Creameries and Tirlán.

Launching the programme, Minister Heydon said that it is great to see an all-of-industry approach to the issue of water quality along one of Ireland’s largest rivers.

“Raising awareness and fostering a collective approach among farmers, processors and industry stakeholders is crucial to achieving real and lasting change,” he said.

“This programme presents a huge opportunity for all parties involved to play a pivotal role in driving positive and long-lasting change across a huge swathe of one of Ireland’s most fertile regions.”

River Blackwater

The River Blackwater is 170km in length and has a surrounding catchment area of 3,310km2.

The catchment is home to over 100,000 people and more than 1,600 milk suppliers from Dairygold, North Cork Creameries, Tirlán and Kerry Co-Op, together with beef, pig and tillage farming enterprises.

This partnership programme recognises the importance of the River Blackwater to the farming sector and seeks to enhance the water quality for everyone’s benefit.

Dairygold chief executive Michael Harte said that protecting and improving water quality is key to the continued success of Irish agriculture.

“The River Blackwater and its tributaries are an important source of fresh water in the catchment and we believe it is vitally important that we do all we can to protect and enhance it.

“This partnership approach is the best way to achieve that objective and we are pleased to facilitate that collaboration.”

Actions

The programme will be supported by LAWPRO’s Farming for Water European Innovation Partnership (EIP) and will focus on three critical areas: nutrient management, farmyard management and land management.

Throughout the three-year programme, a steering group will oversee the deployment of key measures, including catchment meetings, ASSAP water quality farm visits, nutrient balance awareness training and upskilling events across the catchment.

Changes to water quality metrics will be monitored to inform and improve the programme as it progresses.

LAWPRO director of shared services Anthony Coleman added that this collaborative initiative demonstrates the shared commitment of all stakeholders to enhancing water quality.

“The Farming for Water EIP Project, a €60m EIP scheme, will provide funding to farmers across the Blackwater and other catchments to implement a variety of measures aimed at improving water quality.”

Read more

Daiygold announces malting barley award winner

Uisce Éireann convicted for chemical spill that led to major fish kill

Editorial: ‘stocking rate’ not key issue for dairy farms