The Global Dairy Trade (GDT) index price has risen by 4.6% this week at the latest auction.

The average price at Tuesday's auction was €3,988/t.

The biggest mover was lactose, which rose by 16.8% to €1,423/t, followed by cheddar, which was up 12% to €4,873/t.

Butter milk powder and whole milk powder were both up 6.2% to €2,702/t and €3,862/t respectively.

Butter represented the highest value commodity traded at €7,057/t, up 3.8% from the previous auction.

Anhydrous milk fat was next in terms of value, up 5.4% to €6,368/t.

Mozzarella was the only product which decreased in value, as it dropped by 0.3% to €4,196/t this month.

Meanwhile, skim milk powder was up marginally by 0.5% to €2,497/t.