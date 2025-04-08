Ornua is Ireland’s largest exporter of dairy products and is the owner of the Kerrygold brand.

Kevin Toland has been appointed independent non-executive director and chair designate of Ornua's board of directors.

He is succeeding Aidan O’Driscoll, who will step down as chair of the board when his current term ends in May 2025.

Toland has held a range of senior executive director and non-executive director roles across the beverage, food, nutrition and aviation sectors.

He was previously group CEO and board executive director of Aryzta AG and DAA Plc and an executive director of Glanbia plc from 2003 to 2013.

He is currently chair of Gas Networks Ireland and Vasorum and is a non-executive director of Dole plc.

Commenting on the appointment, current chair Aidan O’Driscoll said that Toland has a breadth of experience demonstrated through his highly successful career across a range of sectors nationally and internationally and is exceptionally well placed to lead the Ornua board into the future.

On behalf of the board, Ornua CEO Conor Galvin said: “Aidan has been an exemplary leader, guiding Ornua through significant milestones and challenges over the past number of years. His vision and commitment have left a lasting impact on Ornua and we wish him the very best in his future endeavours."