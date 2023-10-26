The dairy sector was worth over €2bn to Co Tipperary last year.

The dairy sector was worth €4.2bn to Co Cork in 2022 in direct and indirect value, according to data compiled by Dairy Industry Ireland (DII).

Using the report commissioned by EY on the economic value of the dairy sector and ICBF dairy cow numbers, DII found that the sector was also worth just over €2bn for Co Tipperary last year.

In total, the EY analysis found that the dairy sector contributed €17.6bn to the Irish economy across the country in 2022, and that it supported just under 54,000 jobs.

Counties

Kerry, Kilkenny and Limerick were all also heavy hitters for the dairy sector last year with a value of €1.11bn, €1.13bn and €1.3bn for each of the three counties, respectively.

Dairy had the lowest economic impact in Co Leitrim, with a value of just €18m. Dublin followed closely with the next lowest value for 2022, at €30m.

Impact

DII chair Conor Ryan said that the EY report “showcases the remarkable success story of the dairy industry, and underscores the economic contributions of our dedicated farmer suppliers and the tens of thousands of individuals employed by the sector throughout the island.

“We are eager to collaborate with the government to establish the necessary frameworks to help Irish agriculture strike a balance between environmental goals and the economic vitality of the sector, which serves as the lifeblood of extensive regions outside the urban centres,” he said.