North Cork Creameries’ CEO Pat Sheahan has been announced as taking over as chair of Dairy Industry Ireland (DII) on 31 December, having sat on the group’s board since 2012.

The co-op saw west Limerick’s Sheahan rise to the helm in 2012, with a background in dairy science and former roles with Kerry Group’s operations overseas.

Sheahan will succeed Arrabawn CEO Conor Ryan, who served a two-year term chairing the Ibec group for dairy processors.

“It is an honour to assume the role of national chair for an industry that contributes significantly to Ireland,” he commented, on announcing the appointment.

“The dairy sector in Ireland serves as a national and international powerhouse, delivering high-quality, affordable nutrition from our natural, grass-based family farm system to people in Ireland and around the world.”

Sheahan expressed an appreciation for the outgoing chair for steering the sector through the challenges posed by Brexit, COVID-19, the Ukraine crisis and, “most notably”, dairy’s enhancing of its sustainability credentials.

DII director Conor Mulvihill welcomed Sheahan’s appointment at a time he said is crucial to the future of the dairy sector.

“Over the next two years, Pat will bring a combination of energy and experience to the role, which I believe will be crucial during this critical period for our largest indigenous industry on the island,” Mulvihill stated.