Tirlán has followed Kerry's lead on setting a price for March milk.

Tirlán will pay a base milk price of 47.17c/l excluding VAT for March supplies at 3.6% fat and 3.3% protein.

This is a 0.95c/l price reduction on February’s price and marks the co-op’s second milk price cut this year.

A sustainability action payment of 0.48c/l ex VAT will be paid to qualifying suppliers, adjusted for delivered constituents.

Lakeland Dairies and Dairygold held March milk prices in line with February’s, but Kerry Dairy Ireland decreased its milk price.

The average price paid by Tirlán for delivered constituents in March will be 52.56c/l ex VAT.

“While dairy markets are relatively stable, our milk price required a re-alignment to reflect market returns,” Tirlán’s chairperson John Murphy stated when announcing March’s price.

“Overall supply and demand are generally in balance.

“Global milk supply growth is weak, with bluetongue, avian flu and foot and mouth negatively impacting milk production in some regions.

“There is considerable uncertainty on the potential impact of tariffs in the coming months. The board will continue to monitor developments on a monthly basis.”

