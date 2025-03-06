A memo outlining the steps to secure a renewal of the nitrates derogation was brought to Government by Minister Heydon this week. \ Donal O' Leary

It will likely be December before a vote is taken at EU-level on the future of a further nitrates derogation for Ireland, Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon has told the Irish Farmers Journal.

The minister said a vote will “ideally” be scheduled for December 2025, with the current derogation set to runout at the end of that month. Presentations on retaining the nitrates derogation will be made to the EU’s nitrates committee in March, June and September this year by the departments of agriculture and housing.

“Over the coming months Government will work with stakeholders, including through the Agriculture Water Quality Working Group, to develop Ireland’s sixth Nitrates Action Programme which is due to cover the period 2026-2029,” Minister Heydon added.

