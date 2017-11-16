Arrabawn and Dairygold announce October milk prices
Munster based co-ops Arrabawn and Dairygold both met on Wednesday to decide on price.
Co-Tipperary based co-op Arrabawn has told the Irish Farmers Journal that the board has taken the decision to hold the September milk price for October milk.
This means that suppliers will be paid a base price of 35.1c/l (ex VAT) for all milk supplied to the co-op in October.
Dairygold
Dairygold is to hold its milk price for October at 34.15c/l excluding VAT and including the 0.5c/l quality bonus.
The co-op’s board met on Thursday morning and decided to hold the price for milk supplied in the month of October.
Dairygold has joined most other co-ops in holding milk price for October.
Retailers to drop Kerrygold butter
Dairy trends: milk production rebounds in NZ
Map: how many dairy cows are there in each county in Ireland?
More in News
By Eoin Lowry on 15 November 2017
Related Stories
By Patrick Donohoe on 15 November 2017
By Jack Kennedy on 10 November 2017
By Thomas Hubert on 13 November 2017
Low bay fittings250w metal haloids9 fitting in totalAsk For Tony in ...
Farm fencing posts and strainers for sale, pressure treated to IS436 standard, a...
Top Quality chopped wheat straw in 8x4x2 bales www.strawchip.com...
Range of Refurb unlocked phones from €79! NATIONWIDE DELIVERY...
10 year guarantee. Water filters & outlet taps available...