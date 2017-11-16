Arrabawn and Dairygold announce October milk prices

Munster based co-ops Arrabawn and Dairygold both met on Wednesday to decide on price.

Co-Tipperary based co-op Arrabawn has told the Irish Farmers Journal that the board has taken the decision to hold the September milk price for October milk.

This means that suppliers will be paid a base price of 35.1c/l (ex VAT) for all milk supplied to the co-op in October.

Dairygold

Dairygold is to hold its milk price for October at 34.15c/l excluding VAT and including the 0.5c/l quality bonus.

The co-op’s board met on Thursday morning and decided to hold the price for milk supplied in the month of October.

Dairygold has joined most other co-ops in holding milk price for October.

Read more

Retailers to drop Kerrygold butter

Dairy trends: milk production rebounds in NZ

Map: how many dairy cows are there in each county in Ireland?