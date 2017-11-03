Map: how many dairy cows are there in each county in Ireland?
Following quota abolition, Irish dairy farmers went into expansion mode, increasing cow numbers to produce more milk.
The Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) has looked at the dairy cow population and broken the numbers down county-by-county.
The map below shows that Cork is leading the way with a total of 367,556 dairy cows.
The second highest county by dairy cow population is Tipperary, with 161,921 cows, followed by Limerick with some 118,461 dairy cows.
Kerry is up next with 107,050 dairy cows.
Least populated counties
Meanwhile, the least most populated county for dairy cows is Leitrim with a population of just 2,711 dairy cows.
It was followed by Dublin with a population of 3,314 dairy cows. Roscommon completes the bottom three counties for dairy cow population with a figure of 7,160 dairy cows, as the map shows.
Rate my COW: a new online tool for farmers
Thieves steal clusters worth €5,000 from milking parlour in dead of night