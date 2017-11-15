Watch: dealing with 2ft of rainfall since May at Newford Farm
By Darren Carty on 16 November 2017
The knock-on effects of a challenging few months include a fodder deficit from cows being housed a month earlier and fewer 2016-born progeny hitting the target of finishing off grass.
