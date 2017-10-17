Farm Profit Programme: Making livestock pay - Open Evening

The Farmers Journal/ANM Group Farm Profit Programme is hosting an open evening in Thainstone Mart, Inverurie on Thursday October 26th at 7:30pm.

The night will include:

• Live animal demo – How to increase output value of your herd by tightening calving spread

• Markets outlook – Phelim O'Neill, Markets Specialist with the Farmers Journal, will take a look at where the demand lies for Scottish beef and Lamb for the coming year

• Focus farm update – Hear what the six focus farms have to say about their first year in the project. What has, and hasn’t worked on their farms.

The six Farm Profit Programme focus farms have been working with their advisors since January this year. They have benchmarked each of their livestock systems to understand exactly what each enterprise is contributing to the bottom line. From this benchmark ambitious targets (Table 1) were agreed and each farm had a detailed three year plan was drawn up and has since started to be implemented.

On the night the focus farmers will discuss the changes they have made, and the effect they are having on their businesses. From grassland management, to winter diets, breeding season alterations, increasing stock numbers, and measuring herd/flock performance, all will be discussed. It promises to be a great night.