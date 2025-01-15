Beef prices are at record levels, with processors increasing quotes by the day in order to get supplies of cattle.

Latest Department of Agriculture data shows that Irish meat plants paid an average of €5.99/kg for R3 steers, and €6.02/kg for R3 heifers.

That is 40c/kg above the previous Irish record price, paid in June 2022.

Quotes are running 61c/kg (€214/head on a 350kg carcase) ahead of the same week in 2024.

Prices in Northern Ireland and Britain have also increased by 10-15p/kg (12-18c/kg) this week.

Bord Bia estimates a drop of up to 70,000 head in the annual kill. This reduction, combined with strong live exports and increased demand for Irish beef, could see base quotes hit €7/kg in 2025.

