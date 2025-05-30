New life on Tullamore Farm. Lambs out in the fields. \ Claire Nash

With breeding starting to quieten down and the first cut of silage in, Tullamore Farm manager Shaun Diver decided to get the ewes and lambs in to weigh the lambs and see how they are performing.

The lambs weighed aged from 38 days old to 76 days old and they were sired by a total of nine different rams.

The heaviest lamb weighed in at 41kg and the lightest lamb weighed in at 12.5kg.

The heaviest lamb was a 76-day-old Texel-cross-Mule lamb that weighed 5.6kg at birth and has been gaining 0.446kg per day since birth.

The lightest lamb was a 42-day-old Suffolk-cross-Easycare lamb that weighed 4.5kg at birth and has been gaining 0.19kg per day since birth.

Overall, the entire batch of lambs averaged a weight of 27.25kg, with an average daily liveweight gain of 0.34kg.

See Table 1 for a full breakdown of lamb performance of the Tullamore Farm stock rams.

Breeding

In the cattle herd, we are now six weeks into breeding. Over 90% of the herd has been inseminated and we bring a full breakdown in next week's report of scanning results and sexed semen results.

Grass

On Tullamore Farm, grass growth is still slightly bellow demand, but with the recent few days rain, it is expect to exceed demand in the next 10 days.

This will also allow us to cut any surplus grass at the next window for cutting. Farm cover is currently at 576kg DM per hectare.