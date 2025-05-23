The first bit of light rain fell on Tullamore Farm on Friday, with farm manager Shaun Diver very happy to see it, as the prolonged dry spell was beginning to affect grass growth on the farm significantly.

Grass growth fell below the level required this week, meaning Shaun will now have to be extremely careful in how he manages grazing for the next week or 10 days until growth picks up again.

One option available on the farm is to use some of the leftover first-cut silage to buffer feed cows to gain an extra day or two of grazing in each paddock until grass growth starts pushing on again.

Shaun is also considering applying fertiliser to help speed up growth, as he is sure that the right heat and moisture is in the ground currently. He is also confident that the moisture - coupled with clover content - will drive on growth for the next few weeks.

A number of the stronger paddocks on the farm have started to diminish in quality that will possibly lead to the potential of topping a few of these paddocks. After topping, Shaun plans to go in with some nitrogen to get the best out of the next growth.

Silage

Also, this week, the first cut of silage came in - it consisted of 45 acres. Shaun was extremely happy with the quality of the grass.

However, the quantity was low, with bulk back about 20% to 25% on the previous year. The aim for Shaun now is to prepare for a very good second cut, with the main concentration being bulk.

All of the ground cut for first-cut silage will receive slurry this coming week and if the broken weather continues, fertiliser will also be applied.

Breeding continues in the herd

Artificial insemination (AI) has been continuing successfully this week. Four late calvers and three non-cycling cows were identified this week and PRIDs have been inserted and they will be on a 10-day programme and then AI’d.

Sheep

With all the dry weather recently, scald has started to become a bit of an issue within the lambs. To treat the scald and help prevent it, Shaun has been footbathing the groups of ewes and lambs regularly.

This week, lambs also received a mineral drench and a pour-on to prevent against fly strike. If weather allows, Shaun is also aiming to get all of the hogget’s ewes sheared, both the dry hoggets and those rearing lambs.

Tillage

This week on the tillage front, the spring barley will be sprayed for aphids.

It has also received Epsom salts and a trace elements spray, along with a spray for weeds (a post-emergence spray). Shaun also hopes that the rain will give the barley a much-needed boost.