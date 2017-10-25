Farmer Writes: hurricane brings out the community spirit
By Tommy Moyles on 26 October 2017
Tommy Moyles faced the force of ex-hurricane Ophelia on the farm outside Clonakilty in west Cork. He was heartened to see the community spirit in action.
Please register or sign in to continue reading
More in News
By Pat O'Toole on 25 October 2017
By Caitríona Morrissey on 25 October 2017
Related Stories
By Patrick Donohoe on 22 October 2017
By Aidan Brennan on 23 October 2017
By Matt Dempsey on 17 October 2017
indoor storage bag and frame. includes blow in pipe, 8" camlock, vent pipe ...