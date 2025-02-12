Greenway Agritraining is delivering hands-on practical hoof trimming courses on farms in Waterford, Wexford, east Cork, and south Tipperary.

Part-time or full-time farmers in Ireland seeking to enhance their skills have access to a variety of flexible educational opportunities tailored to accommodate their schedules.

These programmes are designed to improve farm productivity, efficiency, and sustainability. Along with this, many farmers or students are helping out on the home farm, that might not have enough full-time work for two people.

Courses in specialised areas like hoof trimming and milking can provide another off-farm income and allow for flexibility around the seasonality of farm work.

Adult learning courses

Some farmers may lack confidence, or be unaware of opportunities. Others may not know about flexible programmes suited to their schedules.

Practical barriers, such as rural isolation and poor connectivity, also play a role in them accessing the courses available.

Addressing these challenges requires flexible programmes, financial support, awareness campaigns, and peer success stories to inspire confidence and demonstrate the benefits of upskilling or diversifying careers.

Over 100 local adult literacy services around the country are run by Education Training Boards (ETBs) and community education centres.

Each service runs free adult learning courses on reading, writing, spelling, maths, technology and computers. There are several courses available that farmers can avail of to help build their confidence with formal education and enhance their skills.

For information on your nearest service, contact the National Adult Literacy Agency or call their support line 1 800 20 20 65.

Teagasc part-time courses

Teagasc offers part-time courses for individuals aiming to gain formal agricultural qualifications without committing to full-time study. Notably, the part-time Green Cert programme is designed for students aged 23 or over and spans two to two and a half years.

This programme leads to a Level 5 Certificate in Agriculture and a Level 6 Specific Purpose in Farming, fulfilling the requirements for the Green Cert.

Farm Business Skillnet

Promoted by the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA), Farm Business Skillnet provides subsidised upskilling solutions to farm businesses and smallholders across Ireland.

The aim is to enhance farm productivity and efficiency through targeted talent development programmes.

These courses are designed in collaboration with industry experts to meet the evolving needs of the agricultural sector. Grant funding of 30%–40% is available with the remaining cost payable by the course participants.

Macra Skillsnet courses

Macra Agricultural Skillnet supports farmers and agri-business professionals by offering a wide range of part-funded training and development opportunities.

Their programmes aim to drive upskilling and sustainability within the industry, covering areas such as farm safety, business management, and technical skills.

One of the upcoming courses includes an AI evening course starting on 6 March from 6pm-9pm. The course is being run in association with Dovea Genetics and costs €350.

FRS (Farm Relief Services)

In collaboration with Teagasc and Animal Health Ireland, FRS Training runs a best practice in milking course that gives participants a QQI Award Level 6 qualification.

The purpose of this programme is to equip people with the knowledge, skills and competence to autonomously perform and manage the dairy herd milking process.

The programme integrates key milking techniques along with training on milk quality, food safety, dairy herd health and dairy cow welfare for commercial Irish dairy herds.

It’s designed for individuals interested in working as milkers and farm workers. It is a busy time of the year on dairy farms with calving underway, which means relief milkers are in high demand. The course costs €300 per person and programmes are running on 16 April in Tipperary and 23 April in Cork.

Greenway Agritraining solutions

Greenway Agritraining is delivering hands-on practical hoof trimming courses on farms in Waterford, Wexford, east Cork, and south Tipperary.

The course is limited to 12 places to ensure each participant gets practice using hoof care equipment.

With the busy spring period, the next course is running at the end of May. It is suitable for farmers or students looking for another income stream. The course is €475 across three days.

These educational opportunities enable part-time farmers in Ireland to enhance their skills and knowledge, contributing to the overall advancement and sustainability of the agricultural sector.

Read more

Going, going, gone – find a career under the hammer