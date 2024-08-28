Feeding weanlings in a trough, as opposed to a creep feeder, will prevent bigger calves gorging themselves and leaving little meal for lighter calves. \ Philip Doyle

A milky cow, good genetics and quality grass will do the majority of the grunt work in putting on relatively cheap weight gain on calves. Supplementary feeding, in the form of feeding concentrates, is an additional tool to driving calf performance and can do so quite well.

However, the first three boxes have to be ticked to ensure that any concentrates fed are acting as a supplement and not a replacement.

Feeding concentrates pre-weaning also aids in the transition period from suckling to full weaning, negating any growth lost through stress by change of diet.

With the wet weather we are experiencing in the northwest (where the majority of suckler weanlings originate), there is also merit in feeding concentrates to maintain dry matter intake, as weanlings are likely to struggle to physically take in enough grass to aid in weight gain.

Beef Welfare Scheme

Participants in the Beef Welfare Scheme should be aware that meal feeding is a mandatory action.

Meal feeding must commence four weeks prior to weaning and two weeks post weaning. In essence, this means that you must have receipts for concentrates at least six weeks prior to sale.

No official feeding rate is given, but it would be expected that at least 1kg of concentrate/day/calf be fed.

You can expect a conversion rate of 6kg meal to 1kg of liveweight gain if 2kg are fed across the board to bulls and heifers. Bulls will have a better conversion ratio than heifers, and the highest conversion ratio of feed: liveweight gain will be in the first 3kg. If we take current weanling rations at €400/tonne, that means it costs €2.40 to put on 1kg of liveweight.

Average quality bull and heifer weanlings weighing 300-400kg sold for an average of €3.01 and €2.81/kg respectively, with top quality bull and heifer weanlings selling for €3.39 and €3.46/kg, respectively.

Going by these figures, a return should be seen through meal feeding, especially in higher-end cattle.

Feeding out

Creep feeders are generally not encouraged for feeding smaller volumes of ration, and are more suited to ad lib feeding.

Stronger calves tend to pack the creep feeder and gorge themselves, leaving little to no concentrates for lighter animals.

Putting 50kg into a creep feeder for 25 calves will likely end up with the heaviest 10 calves eating 3kg, the next 10 eating 2kg and the lightest five receiving nothing.

Meal feeding in a trough is of better value, allowing all calves to eat at the same time.

Feeding can be incorporated in to creep grazing, with a raised wire allowing calves to graze ahead of cows, with meal being fed in troughs here.

Calves will spend prolonged periods grazing and eating meal ahead of cows, which will help to break the cow-calf bond and reduce stress at weaning.

Ration formulation

Cooked rations are likely a better starter to get calves eating concentrates.

Cooked rations or those with high molasses levels are highly palatable and should help calves to develop a taste for concentrates quickly.

Ration formulation does not have to be complicated, and rations should be based on high levels of good quality cereals and a protein source.

Cereals will be the driver of energy in a ration, and rations with high levels of barley and maize (crushed or flaked) will generally have a higher energy value than other rations.

High energy

Wheat is a high energy feed, but the starch in it is readily digestible which can cause stomach upsets, so its inclusion should be limited to 20%.

Oats have a 10% lower feed value than barley.

While feed mills are not obliged by law to publish the UFL value (energy value) of concentrates, they are required to publish the ingredients list.

Soya bean meal, rapeseed meal and maize distillers are all good sources of protein.

Beet pulp

The inclusion of beet pulp in weanling rations is also recommended, as it is a good source of fibre and high in energy.

Lesser forms of feed whose inclusion of rations should be limited include wheat feed, soya hulls and sunflower meal.

Wheat feed (pollard) is a byproduct of flour manufacture and is a low energy feed with 16% crude protein, while soya hulls are a medium energy feed with low protein (10% CP).

Sunflower meal is a very poor energy source and while its crude protein is 25%, the quality of the protein is poor.

Its inclusion should be severely limited, particularly if other low energy feed is being used in the ration.

There is a return on meal feeding of approx. €1/day for top-quality weanlings.