Farm Safety Week is an ideal time for the farming community to renew their commitment to safety practices. This week serves as a crucial reminder that safety should never be left to chance. The grief and trauma caused by a serious accident or fatality on the farm are immeasurable. Our deepest sympathies go out to anyone who has endured such a life-altering event. For those affected by a serious or fatal accident, reaching out to organisations like Embrace FARM can provide much-needed support and assistance.

Many farm accidents can be prevented through proper maintenance of vehicles, machinery, facilities, and equipment, along with strict adherence to safe farming practices. I strongly urge farmers to conduct thorough risk assessments: identify potential hazards, assess associated risks, and most importantly, implement appropriate safety controls and work practices.

Farm building and maintenance work can pose significant dangers on the farm. Farmers must ensure that all tasks are carried out safely. It’s imperative that all work at height is properly planned, organised, supervised and completed in a safe manner. Where appropriate get competent and insured contractors to carry out the work.

Falls from heights are the leading cause of fatalities and serious injuries during maintenance and repair work. Every precaution must be taken to ensure the safety of those working at height. Carefully select the appropriate equipment for the work being performed. If a ladder is used ensure that it is in good condition, footed, secured at the top, and extends at least one meter above the roof access level. For extensive work at height the use a scaffold or a cherry picker (MEWP) may be more appropriate.

When conducting work at height or farm building work, don’t take chances—it’s not worth the risk.