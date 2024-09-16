The National Ploughing Championships isn’t just about agriculture, there’s also a fashion element. For many, it’s an opportunity to catch a glimpse of the new autumn and winter trends, according to Celia Holman Lee, head of the Holman Lee modelling agency.

“It’s always practically one of the first autumn-winter shows in the country when it comes to fashion,” she explains.

“We get a chance to have some idea of what to expect when it comes to trends, colours, shapes, etc, in men’s, ladies’, and bridal wear.”

Popularity

The fashion shows are a tradition spanning over 30 years, and have become an integral part of the Ploughings. Its popularity is evident in the numbers it draws.

“There are three fashion shows a day, and we have about 400, maybe 350 people at each of the shows,” Celia says.

But what can fashion enthusiasts look forward to this year? While Celia is careful not to reveal too much, she hints at a very diverse show.

“When people come to the shows, they will see boutiques from all over the country. From Kerry, from Waterford, there will be fashion houses from all over the country showcasing.”

Dress to impress

The fashion element of the Ploughing isn’t limited to the runway either.

Wednesday is traditionally the day when attendees dress to impress, competing for the title of best-dressed lady and gentleman.

“Wednesday is always very glamorous,” Celia says. “You get a lot of lovely men all dressed to the nines and ladies the same.”

Celia, who pioneered fashion at the Ploughing, works closely with Ann Lowry, who “organises all the fashion stores and shops and decorates the fashion dome for us”.

Unpredictable weather adds a layer of complexity to the whole endeavour, though.

“What’s difficult is the bloody weather,” Celia admits with a laugh.

Ploughing fashion show 2023.

Involvement

Celia’s involvement with the Ploughing began with a phone call from Anna May McHugh, the managing director of the National Ploughing Championships, over 30 years ago.

“That iconic phone call has continued for 30 years,” she reflects.

“Maybe not by Anna May, but her daughter or the family or whoever, and we have been part of it that long and we love it.”

When asked about her favourite memories from past events, Celia recalls the early days with fondness.

“Back then the tent, or the dome, as we like to call it... would leak,” she reminisces.

“We’d have a little leak at the back. We’d look and there’d be mud and all that kind of thing. But we just look back on all those times and say, you know, that’s the Ploughing.”

One year stands out in particular for Celia.

“There was one year when the sun shone so brightly and it was warm for three days. That was fantastic.

“I often think of that, rolling up the sides of the tent to keep the air going through; people standing all around and sitting outside looking at us.

“The weather can often be good or not so good, but that year it was Mediterranean for three days straight.”

Celia’s journey

Celia’s journey in the fashion industry began at the age of 15 when she was approached on O’Connell Street in Limerick by a woman looking for models for her agency.

This chance encounter led to a lifelong career in modelling and eventually to the establishment of her own agency.

“I was asked by everyone in the Limerick area, ‘Are there any other models like yourself? Celia, you know, we would love to do a show with you and whatever.’ So then that’s how the Holman Lee agency started,” she recalls.

“And it is now one of the longest-running modelling agencies ever in Ireland.”

Current trends As for current fashion trends, Celia predicts a rise in trouser suits, possibly influenced by Kamala Harris’s run for the US presidency.

“I think the trouser suit is going to become hugely popular,” she says. Celia also emphasises the growing importance of sustainability in fashion.

“Focus on sustainable, good, wonderful fabrics that you get wear from, while minding the planet as well.

“You have to look at the manufacturer. If it’s expensive, then the workmanship has gone into it.

“And a lot of that now is being brought to the fore by all our designers in Ireland.

“Even before the word sustainability became popular, they were hand-making their items or making them by just machines, etc.”

Aspiring models

For aspiring models, Celia offers the following advice: “If you’re interested, do a background [check] on who you’re going to get involved with.

“Always make sure to have a bit of a background on people in the industry. Check out all the agencies.

“I’m saying this because at the beginning you need to get people who have been in the industry and can advise you correctly.”

Toward the end of our conversation, I ask Celia a common outsider question: what’s the fashion industry like?

“If you love it, it’s incredible,” she says. “Being kind, being a good worker, being efficient and being interested in what you’re doing will lead you to be hugely successful in this industry as well.”

With the National Ploughing Championships just around the corner, fashion enthusiasts and agricultural aficionados alike can look forward to another year of style and spectacle, guided by the experienced hand of Celia Holman Lee.