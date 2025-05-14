Peter McCrory and Nell from Dromara, Co Down at the sheepdog auction during the successful NSA Sheep NI event held in Tynan Estate, Co Armagh in 2023. \ Houston Green

The National Sheep Association (NSA) has announced the McFarlane family farm in Dungiven, Co Derry (BT47 4QP) as the venue for NSA Sheep NI 2025 on Tuesday 1 July 2025. The event has a packed programme planned for the day including educational seminars, workshops, sheepdog trials, an extensive range of trade stands and sheep breed exhibits.

Seminars on the day will address some of the key challenges facing the sector in Northern Ireland while workshops will focus on key production parameters to improve farm efficiency and output. Exact details of such will be confirmed in the coming weeks.

Attendance for current NSA members is free (must present current membership card) and £10 for non-members, with children under 16 free.

More information can be found at https://sheepni.org.uk/.