Young farmers interested in applying for the Irish Country Meats (ICM) Flocks of the Future competition need to act fast with the competition closing imminently on Thursday 12 June. Four successful winners will receive a mini-flock comprising of five breeding hoggets and one five-star ram. The prize is worth in excess of €2,500 and also includes tailored supports from Sheep Ireland regarding breeding and performance recording advice and one-to-one production advice from Teagasc.

The initiative is also supported by Bord Bia and the Irish Farmers Journal and winners will have access to industry insights regarding sheepmeat market performance. The two ICM plants in Camolin and Navan will also provide a 20c/kg bonus on lambs sold to ICM under the initiative.

Application process

The competition is open to farmers aged 25 years and under. To enter the Flocks of the Future competition, applicants must submit a short video outlining their plans, as well as a written entry answering three key questions around flock management, sustainability, and the role ICM can play in supporting their success. The closing date for entries is 12 June 2025 and further information and the application form can be found at www.teagasc/sheep2025. Winners will be showcased at Sheep 2025.