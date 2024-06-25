In this Sustainability Focus, we catch up with the farmers taking part in the Irish Farmers Journal’s Footprint Farmers programme to see what’s happening on their farms. Read in full here.

We hear how they’ve managed their farms in the difficult weather and measures they are taking to improve sustainability, whether that is planting a multispecies sward to reduce nitrogen fertiliser use or feeding crops nutrients to reduce fungicide use.

Kelsey Daly also outlines five top tips to improve sustainability on your farm.

Some are more complicated than others, but there is a great range of choice and you may be able to implement even one of these on your farm.

From oversowing clover to buying a solar-powered fence or pump to improving genetics in your herd, there are many different options. All of these will take effort to implement, but all should make a difference to your farm for both the environment and your farm’s profits and, very importantly, your own time in the case of the solar fence or the water pump.

Brendan Dunford caught up with Limerick farmer Gearóid Maher who is implementing numerous sustainability actions on his farm.

Gearóid is focused on water quality, in particular, but is conscious of biodiversity as well. It’s an interesting read.

One thing that we can’t forget when it comes to sustainability is social sustainability.

Sustainability has three pillars – economics, environment and social. You need to make money from your farm while protecting the environment and you need to have a good quality of life.

Time management and labour efficiencies all need to be looked at. This has been a tough year weather wise, so minding yourself is just as important as getting the silage made.