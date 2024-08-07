Overall Shorthorn champion Tullamore show 2018 Caramba Rothes Hottie from Tommy Staunton \ Alfie Shaw

The Tullamore Show is where the best of the best in each pedigree breed compete for red rosettes and for many getting a championship rosette at the FBD National Livestock Show in the Tullamore is a once-in-a-lifetime achievement.

Stephanie Stanley, Bandon, Co. Cork shows Brownview Holly, the Champion Belgian Blue at Tullamore Show.

Overall Senior Champion, Cheeklaw Jake Eric R535 with Albert DeCogan, Killamuckey, Castlemartyr, Co Cork \ MacGregor

Baileys Ice Princess at Tullamore show 2015.

Junior Female Champion Lissadell Karoline. \ Alfie Shaw

Hillockpoll 1 Ivy is a Norman 1 Laertes daughter and has just recently had her first calf to Fisher 1 Profile. /MacGregor Photography

Fearna Tiffany, daughter of Monaduff Jubilee Supreme National Female Simmental Champion at Tullamore Show 2011. \Alfie Shaw

Elanor Reilly pictured with the Senior Female Champion and Supreme Limousin champion at the 2023 FBD National Livestock Show. \Alfie Shaw