Overall Shorthorn champion Tullamore show 2018 Caramba Rothes Hottie from Tommy Staunton \ Alfie Shaw
The Tullamore Show is where the best of the best in each pedigree breed compete for red rosettes and for many getting a championship rosette at the FBD National Livestock Show in the Tullamore is a once-in-a-lifetime achievement.
Stephanie Stanley, Bandon, Co. Cork shows Brownview Holly, the Champion Belgian Blue at Tullamore Show.
Overall Senior Champion, Cheeklaw Jake Eric R535 with Albert DeCogan, Killamuckey, Castlemartyr, Co Cork \ MacGregor
Baileys Ice Princess at Tullamore show 2015.
Junior Female Champion Lissadell Karoline. \ Alfie Shaw
Hillockpoll 1 Ivy is a Norman 1 Laertes daughter and has just recently had her first calf to Fisher 1 Profile. /MacGregor Photography
Fearna Tiffany, daughter of Monaduff Jubilee Supreme National Female Simmental Champion at Tullamore Show 2011. \Alfie Shaw
Elanor Reilly pictured with the Senior Female Champion and Supreme Limousin champion at the 2023 FBD National Livestock Show. \Alfie Shaw
Overall Shorthorn champion Tullamore show 2018 Caramba Rothes Hottie from Tommy Staunton \ Alfie Shaw
The Tullamore Show is where the best of the best in each pedigree breed compete for red rosettes and for many getting a championship rosette at the FBD National Livestock Show in the Tullamore is a once-in-a-lifetime achievement.
Stephanie Stanley, Bandon, Co. Cork shows Brownview Holly, the Champion Belgian Blue at Tullamore Show.
Overall Senior Champion, Cheeklaw Jake Eric R535 with Albert DeCogan, Killamuckey, Castlemartyr, Co Cork \ MacGregor
Baileys Ice Princess at Tullamore show 2015.
Junior Female Champion Lissadell Karoline. \ Alfie Shaw
Hillockpoll 1 Ivy is a Norman 1 Laertes daughter and has just recently had her first calf to Fisher 1 Profile. /MacGregor Photography
Fearna Tiffany, daughter of Monaduff Jubilee Supreme National Female Simmental Champion at Tullamore Show 2011. \Alfie Shaw
Elanor Reilly pictured with the Senior Female Champion and Supreme Limousin champion at the 2023 FBD National Livestock Show. \Alfie Shaw
SHARING OPTIONS: