The Irish food industry is at risk of losing its competitiveness without joint up thinking on decarbonisation.

Speaking at the RDS Vision 2030 Series, industry leaders from Bord Bia, Danone and Carbery Group said the sector can meet binding scope 3 decarbonisation targets if it works together to develop innovative partnerships that support carbon neutral farming.

Leadership

However, they said that the sector requires leadership and support in order to play its part and deliver significant emission reductions over the next decade and beyond.

Two practical examples they referred to was the Teagasc Signpost Farms programme and Project Clover, a collaboration by the Irish dairy industry to reduce agricultural emissions through the deployment of indigenous renewable gas (biomethane).