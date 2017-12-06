Gap between dairy and other sectors widens
By Paul Mooney on 07 December 2017
Milk prices to come down from heady heights but margins will still be good. Small price increases for cattle and cereals but sheepmeat prices to ease.
Please register or sign in to continue reading
More in News
By Amy Forde on 06 December 2017
By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 06 December 2017
By The Dealer on 06 December 2017
Related Stories
By Thomas Hubert on 05 December 2017
By Contributor on 20 November 2017
By Contributor on 13 November 2017
milk tanker 23,000L. In PMO, ideal for water or molasses storage. Can deliver â...
THORN from Ã¢â€šÂ¬200/1000 (Ltd Availability) available at Dunwiley Nurseries Lt...
Huge labour savings, fully galvanised. Heavy duty construction...
Farm fencing posts and strainers for sale, pressure treated to IS436 standard, a...