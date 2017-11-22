In Brief: €3,000 top call at Suffolk production sale
By Shane Murphy on 23 November 2017
There was lively trade at the eighth annual production sale of the Annakisha, Blackwater, Clyda, Barrowlands, Shannagh and Castleisle flocks.
Please register or sign in to continue reading
More in More
By Peter McCann on 22 November 2017
By Peter McCann on 22 November 2017
By Eleanor McBennett on 22 November 2017
Related Stories
By Peter McCann on 18 November 2017
4 & 5 star PBR incalf Limousin heifers calving in December to PBR limousin Bull...
17 months old, easy calving, excellent temperament, very easy fleshed, quality b...