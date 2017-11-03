Sign in to your account
In pictures: Atkins farm machinery opens new premises in Offaly

By on
Atkins has expanded its reach with a new branch to serve midlands farmers.
Atkins has expanded its reach with a new branch to serve midlands farmers.

Atkins is opening the doors of its new premises in Birr, Co Offaly, this Friday and Saturday. The branch is the first outside Cork county and will sell Fendt, Bredal and Bogballe among other brands.

The Irish Farmers Journal visited on Thursday evening for a preview, and a snapshot in Fendt tractor history greeted us. There was a 1938 two-cylinder Otto tractor which was one the earliest Fendt tractors built.

A 1977 75hp four-cylinder Favorit 108S fitted with Stoll front-loader was presented in pristine condition along with a 1992 2WD Turbomatik Farmer 308LS, which was also gleaming.

A much sought after 2000 Fendt Favorit 824 with approximately 14,000 hours was in showroom condition despite its hours. More modern tractors were also on exhibition from the 300, 500, 700 Vario series with the 517hp 1050 Vario the star of the show.

Branch manager Trevor Richardson had made a big effort to display other Fendt products to include the Fendt Katana 65 forage harvester, the Former 671 twin-rotor rake, the Twister 6606 six-rotor tedder and 5255L combine harvester.

Alongside the Fendt products were numerous Bredal trailed spreaders and Bogballe mounted spreaders.

“We look forward to welcoming all farmers from the locality to our open days and serving their machinery needs in the future with the well-recognised brands we are selling,” said Trevor.

