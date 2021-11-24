Four-year-old Evan, three-year-old Alex and one-year-old Shay are making sure their new calves are happy in their new home in Co Monaghan. / Claire McGuigan.
Joey O'Brien in Grange, Ardmore, Co Waterford having his morning cup of tea while checking out the machinery in the Farmers Journal. / Kellie Roche
Kelly O'Neill's Kunekune pig Shelby trying to fit in with her neighbours. / Kelly O'Neill
Gráinne Commins taking a selfie with her cow on the farm in Co Tipperary.
Tom Tynan's daughter Lucy helping him clean the yard with a big smile in Ennisnag, Co Kilkenny. / Tom Tynan
22-month-old Jack Byrnes helping out on the farm in Tipperary under the watchful eye of his Mam and Dad. / Claire McBride
Enda Dunne and grandad Jimmy Cully from Longwood feeding the cattle silage on Tuesday 23 November 2021. / Aiveen Cully
Rachel Gubbins checking on her granddad’s cows. /Paul Gubbins
Fionn Murphy and Teddy Stafford enjoying some Sunday morning farming in Co Wexford. / Anton Stafford
