Inside this week's Irish Farmers Journal

code
By on
We outline the conditions of the tractor NCT, the recent storms are set to cost €20m and our indoor management supplement details winter housing and feed guidelines for suckler and beef cattle.
Machinery pull-out: Strip-tillage is a relatively new method of establishing crops in Ireland. One contractor in Tipperary is gaining ground with this one-man system.

Pedigree pull-out: Storm Brian didn’t dampen spirits at the National Dairy Show at Millstreet.

Agribusiness: Following an investment of €4m, Quinns of Baltinglass makes a move into pelleted feeds.

Livestock: Aidan Brennan profiles four beef farmers in the running to claim the title of Grassland Farmer of the Year 2017.

Martwatch: Coverage on trade at Kingscourt, Tuam and Kilrea marts.

Farm Buildings: Farm safety was paramount in the design of a three-span machinery shed in Co Clare.

Focus supplement on Indoor Management: We have expert advice for indoor preparation for the season ahead.

Property: Anthony Jordan looks at the rise in stamp duty in Budget 2018, what it means for land transactions and how auctioneers have reacted.

Irish Country Living: Top chef Stuart O’Keefe is cooking up a storm in the Hollywood hills.

Available in shops today!

