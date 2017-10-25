Inside this week's Irish Farmers Journal
Machinery pull-out: Strip-tillage is a relatively new method of establishing crops in Ireland. One contractor in Tipperary is gaining ground with this one-man system.
Pedigree pull-out: Storm Brian didn’t dampen spirits at the National Dairy Show at Millstreet.
Agribusiness: Following an investment of €4m, Quinns of Baltinglass makes a move into pelleted feeds.
Livestock: Aidan Brennan profiles four beef farmers in the running to claim the title of Grassland Farmer of the Year 2017.
Martwatch: Coverage on trade at Kingscourt, Tuam and Kilrea marts.
Farm Buildings: Farm safety was paramount in the design of a three-span machinery shed in Co Clare.
Focus supplement on Indoor Management: We have expert advice for indoor preparation for the season ahead.
Property: Anthony Jordan looks at the rise in stamp duty in Budget 2018, what it means for land transactions and how auctioneers have reacted.
Irish Country Living: Top chef Stuart O’Keefe is cooking up a storm in the Hollywood hills.
