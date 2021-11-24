Mark Reid from Dungannon leaving the show ring at the RUAS Premier Beef and Lamb Championships with the Champion Limousin, owned by Johnny Neill from JCB Commercials Newtownards Co Down. \ Houston Green

JCB commercials, Newtownards, took home the supreme championship at the Royal Ulster beef and lamb event held at Balmoral Park. The champion animal was a February 2020-born Limousin heifer crossing the scales at 636kg, and going on to top the sale at £7,500, paid by Yorkshire-based butcher, Tony Kitson.

Reserve champion was a June 2020 born Limousin heifer from Nigel Cochrane, Portadown, which realised £7,400.

The coveted Housewife’s Champion was awarded to Jack Smyth, Newtownstewart with an August 2020-born Belgian Blue bullock that sold for £3,800.

Standing reserve was a May 2020-born Limousin heifer from Leanne Workman, Larne which made £2,400.

The champion breeding heifer was awarded to a November 2019-born Limousin animal from James Alexander, Randalstown which sold for £5,800. The reserve champion was sold for £5,100.

The champion pair of lambs from Andrew McCutcheon, Trillick, sold for £360 with the reserve champion pair from Liam Campbell, Carnlough selling for £320.

