Knowledge Transfer payments made to 1,140 farmers
We look at the latest payments from the Department of Agriculture to KT programme participants.
Please register or sign in to continue reading
More in News
By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 24 November 2017
Related Stories
By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 10 November 2017
Low bay fittings250w metal haloids9 fitting in totalAsk For Tony in ...
Farm fencing posts and strainers for sale, pressure treated to IS436 standard, a...
Top Quality chopped wheat straw in 8x4x2 bales www.strawchip.com...
Range of Refurb unlocked phones from €79! NATIONWIDE DELIVERY...
10 year guarantee. Water filters & outlet taps available...