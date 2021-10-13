Prices for fat lambs in Northern Ireland have increased to a base price of 500p/kg.

Factory prices for fat lambs continue to rise with processors adding 5p/kg to base quotes, which now stand at 500p/kg.

With local plants reluctant to lose out on sheep to southern Irish processors, deals at 505p/kg are being offered with greater regularity.

However, factory agents are coming under pressure from suppliers to raise the payable carcase weight limit from 21kg to 22kg to keep pace with southern plants and prices on offer in marts.

Mart prices range from £105 to 112 per head.

Irish plants are paying €6.30 to €6.40/kg which converts to 508p to 516p/kg

NI factory agents have been actively paying above the £110 mark on lambs this week, which equates to a finished price of 523p/kg on 21kg or 500p/kg on 22kg deadweight.

In Britain, lambs have increased by 10p/kg with 510p/kg payable to 22kg.

NZ imports

Meanwhile, analysis from the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) has highlighted a potentially significant drop in the availability of New Zealand (NZ) lamb in the run-up to Christmas.

In a normal year, NZ would expect six or seven ships to deliver lamb to the UK via Asia in time for the Christmas chilled market.

Ongoing difficulties in the global shipping network due to COVID-19 are highlighted as the cause of this delay

There are just three ships expected to transport lamb to the UK for the 2021 season, with AHDB forecasting that one of these ships will not reach the UK until a few days before the festive period.

The cost of containers has jumped five-fold over the last 12 months.

