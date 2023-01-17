Prices for the new electric 4x4 utility vehicle (UTV) start at €29,500 plus VAT.

Corvus recently unveiled an electric 4x4 utility vehicle (UTV) and the Spanish manufacturer showcased it at LAMMA last week. The firm says the new unit was designed from the ground up. Claiming to be Europe’s first manufacturer of 4x4 UTVs, Corvus has fitted a 15kW lithium-ion battery to the new model.

The EX4 has a payload capacity of 620kg, a towing capacity of 755kg in low and 479kg in high. The steel cargo box features a 300kg load capacity, while other storage includes a 45l front boot and three under-seat compartments with a 67l capacity.

Featuring a 309mm ground clearance, it offers on-demand 4x2 or 4x4 traction with a rear differential lock. The EX4 has a top speed of 40km/h and is road legal.

All EX4 models come with spec including a cab, windscreen, three-point belts, indicators, headlamps and brake lights, horn, mirrors and windshield wipers. Available in white, orange or green, prices start at €29,500 plus VAT.